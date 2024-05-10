Scattered and peppered: A new Waffle House is set to open in the Midlands. Here’s where

You’ll soon be able to get your hashbrowns scattered, covered, chunked and peppered at a new Midlands Waffle House.

The company is set to open a new store at 5209 Highway 321 in Gaston in Lexington County. That’s about a mile and a half north of Gaston Town Hall and about 5 miles south of the State Farmers Market. Other businesses near the new Waffle House include Autozone, KFC, Wendy’s and a Food Lion grocery store.

Waffle House Vice President Njeri Boss said the new Gaston store is projected to open Tuesday, May 14, barring any last-minute changes. She said the store would initially operate with hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are about 2,000 Waffle House restaurants in the U.S., according to data website ScrapeHero. There are about two dozen location in the Midlands, according to a store locator tool on the company’s website.

Known for its proximity to major highways and roads, Waffle House is a staple across the South and has, through the years, spread as far west as Arizona and as far north as Pennsylvania. The menu is known, of course, for its waffles, but also hashbrowns, burgers, breakfast sandwiches, pies, omelets and more.

And Waffle House has become something of a broader cultural phenomenon. Recently the X (formerly Twitter) account Sickos Committee — which describes itself as a “committee of depraved (college football) fans” — did a ranking of SEC football teams based on the walking distance from their stadiums to the nearest Waffle House. The University of South Carolina sat atop those rankings, with the closest Waffle House being just 0.2 miles from Williams-Brice Stadium.