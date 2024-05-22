Scattered midweek storms, brief cool down ahead

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d storms, sticky, high 84

Tonight: Few storms, low 65

Thursday: Spotty showers, high 78

Friday: PM pop-ups, high 81

Saturday: AM showers clearing, high 82

Sunday: PM pop-up storms, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We have had a very hot stretch of temperatures in Central Ohio the last few days, and today will still be a warm one. Expect highs in the middle 80s, with a slightly stickier feel to the air. We’ll see spotty storms, in a couple of rounds. First, a few scattered storms roll through around the mid-morning timeframe, then that shower activity becomes a bit more isolated in nature into the afternoon. We’ll see lots of dry time. Storm potential then ramps up slightly this evening and tonight, but does still look very scattered.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a 1 to 2-out-of-5 risk for a stronger storm, but I do think that would be rather isolated in nature, mainly posing a threat for gusty winds.

A few showers linger into Thursday, first during the morning with spotty shower activity, then lots of dry time during the afternoon, before a few more spotty evening showers move back in from the south. Highs fall back to the upper 70s.

We warm back up, into the lower 80s by Friday. We’ll see lots of dry time, with the potential for a few pop-up storms into the afternoon and evening.

Saturday starts with a few lingering morning showers, gradually clearing fairly early, with highs sticking in the lower 80s.

Sunday then starts dry, with a few more storms developing into the afternoon and evening.

-McKenna

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.