‘A scary moment;’ Man who witnessed deadly shooting near Dayton bar speaks out

A man who says he witnessed a deadly shooting outside a Dayton bar wants to share what he saw.

Around 1:30 a.m., Dayton police and medics were called to the area of Partner’s in the 400 block of Patterson Road on reports of a shooting.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dead after shooting near Dayton bar, police say

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a man who lives across the street from the bar said he saw what happened.

When officers arrived, they located 28-year-old Aaron Tigner, who was then taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries, according to Dayton police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Robert Corriveau said he was outside smoking a cigarette when he heard something that caught his attention.

“I heard the commotion. I was like, what’s going on?” Corriveau said.

Corriveau said he heard two men arguing outside Partner’s bar and then gunfire rang out.

“When those two guys were standing off, personally, I was like, oh, this is gonna be a fight. As soon as I thought that, that’s when the gun was drawn and I heard bam, bam, bam,” Corriveau said.

Then he said he heard people at the bar scream.

>>RELATED: ‘It was scary;’ People rush out of Dayton bar after man is shot, killed nearby

“It’s a scary moment because when the shots finished, every, everybody was like scattering like cockroaches. Just getting out of the place,” he said.

When people ran out of the bar, they saw Tigner on the ground, bleeding. Corriveau called 911.

“It was a tragedy. I was like, how can that happen?” he said.

And that is exactly what Tigner’s family wants to know.

“I know that my brother didn’t deserve this. He wouldn’t have done anyone like this and for them to do it to him just really hurts,” Tigner’s sister Mikely Hall said.

>>RELATED: ‘My voice will be heard;’ Sister of man killed in Dayton bar shooting wants justice for her brother

Amid the chaos, Corriveau said he kept his eyes on the killer.

“The guy that shot went in front of Partners, running to get to his car,” Corriveau said. “I saw him put the gun in his pocket, and everything like that was like holy, I can’t believe this.”

It’s been several days since the shooting, but Corriveau said he still hasn’t fully processed what he saw.

“That was the first time I’ve ever heard gunshots like that. I was like, I was shocked. I was shocked,” Corriveau said.

Tigner’s family said their brother had his whole life ahead of him.

He leaves behind six daughters who are all under the age of ten.

We will continue to follow this story.