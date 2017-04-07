Scarlett Takes on Ivanka: Johansson Rips 'Cowardly' Trump Over Role in Father's Administration

Ivanka Trump has been slammed by Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson following a recent CBS This Morning interview, where the first daughter described her role in her father's administration.

Johansson, who recently parodied Trump on Saturday Night Live, spoke to Arianna Huffington Thursday during an interview at the Women in the World Summit, where she blasted the first daughter's remarks.

During her interview earlier in the week with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, Trump said her White House impact will happen behind the scenes: "I don’t think that it will make me a more effective advocate to constantly articulate every issue publicly where I disagree.

“And that’s ok. That means that I’ll take hits from some critics who say that I should take to the streets and then other people will in, the long-term respect, where I get to. But I think most of the impact I have, over time most people will not actually know about."

"It was kind of baffling, I have to say," the Ghost in the Shell star said. “It was really baffling. You can’t have it both ways, right? If you take a job as a public advocate, then you must advocate publicly, right?”

The actress also blasted Ivanka as someone who could not own up to her influence on other women.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well, that’s empowering!’ How old-fashioned! This idea that behind a great man is a great woman," The Avengers actress said sarcastically. "What about being in front of that person, or next to that person, or standing on your own?”

She added: "It’s such an old-fashioned concept that to be this powerful woman, you can’t appear to be concerned with that someone’s going to think you’re 'bitchy.'

"I think powerful women often get concerned with this idea that they’re going to be seen in this unforgiving light,” she added. “Screw that! It’s so old-fashioned, and so uninspired and actually really cowardly.”

