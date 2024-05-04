'He Was Scaring Her': New Documents Detail What Ohio Dad Did Before He Allegedly Executed 3 Sons

Chad Doerman is accused of murdering his three sons

Rachel Brown/Facebook Clayton, Hunter and Chase Doerman

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence

Chad Doerman — the Ohio man accused of killing his three young sons on June 15, 2023 — was allegedly mumbling and carrying around a bible in the moments before police say he killed his children.



"(He) was mumbling, 'Chad knows what's right,'" amended court document obtained by Fox 19, the Cincinnati Enquirer and WCPO allege, adding that he was also carrying around a bible. "He then began to get into the gun safe, which was located in the master bedroom."

When Doerman's wife saw his behavior, she said “he was scaring her, that she did not like what he was doing, and that she would call his parents,” the documents state, Fox 19 reports.

Subsequently, Doerman allegedly told her he was “just kidding,” and laid down in the primary bedroom. His wife and one son joined him, the documents claim, per the outlet, but then Doerman allegedly took his gun and shot his son.



“Immediately, [the mother] called 911 and began to render aid," the documents state, per Fox 19. "An open 911 call captured [the mother] screaming for her other children to run."



Related: Police Say Man Killed 3 Sons and Then Confessed to Police. His Lawyer Says His Rights Were Violated

Doerman's other two sons and his stepdaughter ran out of the house, but Doerman allegedly chased down his sons and shot them to death, say police. The boys were later identified as Clayton, 7, Hunter, 4, and Chase, 3.

As his stepdaughter continued to run away from Doerman, she was "stopped by a passerby and [she] advised that her father was ‘killing everyone,’” the documents allege, per Fox 19.



Chad Doerman/Facebook Clayton, 7, Hunter, 4, and Chase, 3

Deputies arrived at a home in Monroe Township and allegedly found Doerman sitting on the steps with a rifle beside him, WXIX reported, citing the sheriff's department. All three boys died at the scene and their mother was injured after reportedly trying to intervene.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Doerman was indicted on nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of assault in connection with the deaths of his sons, according to the Associated Press, Fox 19, and WCPO. According to WCPO, he has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.



Related: Ohio Father Accused of Killing 3 Young Sons Indicted, Allegedly Planned Attack for 'Several Months'

Clermont County Sheriff's Office Chad Doerman

In March 2024, Doerman's alleged confession to the murders was thrown out after a judge ruled it was inadmissible after finding that he was not properly advised of his Miranda rights, PEOPLE previously reported.

Doerman is set to go on trial this July.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.