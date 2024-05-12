Scarf-covered thief loots Southern California dentist office

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a commercial burglary suspect who stole thousands of dollars in equipment and cash from a local dentist’s office last month in Calabasas.

The break-in occurred on April 17 at Dentique Dental Lounge, located in the 5700 block of Las Virgenes Road.

The suspect, who had disguised themselves with a scarf over their head and face, shattered a window at the dentist’s office, entered the facility and shortly after without taking any property, according to a bulletin from LASD.

Surveillance cameras captured a burglar, whose face was covered by a scarf as they broke in and looted a dentist office in Calabasas on April 17, 2024. (LASD)

Later that day, though, the suspect returned and reentered the office through the shattered window, disabled the business’s security cameras and began looting the establishment.

The victim told the sheriff’s department that $2,400 in cash, dental tools, an x-ray machine and computer tablet were stolen, the bulletin noted.

Anyone with information about this burglary or who may recognize the suspect is urged to contact LASD’s Malibu/Lost Hills Station at 818-878-1808.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

