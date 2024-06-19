‘Scared me to death’: Apopka woman finds small alligator hiding in her garage

Florida Fish and Wildlife Service says it relocated a small alligator that tried to make a new home in the garage of a home in Apopka.

A woman living at the home discovered the toothy intruder behind a door.

“I came out the garage door to do some work in the garage. I didn’t see him when I came out,” said Apopka resident Annie Smith. “When I turned around, there he was with his mouth wide open.”

Read: Seminole County gator attack leaves man with amputated arm

Smith said she’s lived in the area since 1985 and has never had a visitor startle her quite like this.

“Scared me to death. I was backing up screaming, calling for my husband,” Smith said.

Watch: Florida man wrangles large alligator with his bare hands

FWC captured the alligator and taped up the reptile’s mouth and legs to relocate it.

No one was hurt during the encounter.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.