Scarboro students can apply for college scholarships

High school graduates from the Scarboro community in Oak Ridge can begin applying for college scholarships given by the Scarboro Community Alumni Association.

The application packet will be made available at area high schools, community organizations and churches, according to a news release from the SCAA.

Applicants must submit the form and essay no later than May 10, 2024.

Prerequisites for applying:

Must have an association with the Scarboro Community.

Must have attended Oak Ridge High School or surrounding area high school.

Must be enrolled in a two or four year undergraduate program (show proof such as class schedule and letter of acceptance).

Must have high school transcript.

Must have two references, one a teacher and another community leader.

Must submit a 400-word typed essay entitled ‘Why We Should Honor the Oak Ridge Scarboro 85.” View the WBIR series “The Secret in Scarboro, Oak Ridge, Tennessee" on YouTube. Review reference material at Oak Ridge Public Library or interview Oak Ridge-Scarboro 85 students.

The application packet must be mailed to: Scarboro Community Alumni Association (SCAA) 2024 Scholarship, P.O. Box 147, Suite 107-A, 1143 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Formed in 2011, the Scarboro Alumni Association is made up of current and former neighborhood residents who have a desire to make an impact within their community while assisting children to reach their full potential.

