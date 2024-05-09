Scappoose firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in storm drain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters with the Scappoose Fire District rescued a brood of 10 ducklings from a storm drain on Wednesday evening.

Rescuers responded to the scene at 5:51 p.m. after a citizen found the distressed ducklings near the intersection of Crown Zellerbach Road and Lane Road in Scappoose.

Photos of the rescue. (Scappoose Fire District)







Firefighters said the ducklings were unharmed and that they were safely reunited with their mother.

“And because we can’t resist,” the Scappoose Fire District wrote on social media. “Why do ducks hate reading directions? They prefer to wing it.”

