Scappoose-area teen, 14, heads to the Scripps National Spelling Bee

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — V-I-C-T-O-R-Y: A 14-year-old Scappoose-area girl is looking to bring home the Scripps National Spelling Bee title after being named the regional champ a little closer to home.

By correctly spelling the word “auctorial,” Rubina Wiedemer won the Portland Regional Scripps National Spelling Bee and will be heading to Washington D.C. for the national competition.

“I was surprised and overwhelmed … I was involved in a six-round spell off with another home-schooled speller. There were extremely difficult words,” Rubina Wiedemer said of her win.

Wiedemer, who lives just outside Scappoose and is part of Fossil Charter School’s distance learning program, was among 36 spellers from 36 local schools, representing six different counties.

Among her accolades is the fact that is she the only Oregon student to qualify for the national competition later this month.

