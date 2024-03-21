Scandia: Two children evaluated for possible minor injuries after school bus crash

A school bus carrying six Scandia Elementary School children tipped over onto its side Wednesday afternoon after the bus driver became distracted and ran into a berm, officials said.

Two children were evaluated for possible minor injuries as a result of the crash, which occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of 188th Street North in Scandia, said Laura Perkins, public information manager for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

No one had to be hospitalized, she said.

The driver, who is 61 and lives in Forest Lake, became distracted while she was departing from a drop-off and struck a berm, causing the bus to tip, Perkins said. She was cited for failure to drive with due care, she said.

Superintendent Steve Massey said all six students were evaluated by EMS at the scene and released to their parents. “We are grateful that injuries were minor, and we are grateful for the EMS response and the care that they provided to our students,” he said.

In an email to parents, Massey wrote: “Student safety is always a high priority, and we continually review our practices and procedures to help keep our students as safe as possible.”

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with a commercial vehicle inspection, Perkins said.

Related Articles