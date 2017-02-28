Scandal-hit UK tycoon pays Â£363m to settle BHS deficit

British billionaire Philip Green paid Â£363 million towards settling a deficit in the pension scheme of collapsed retailer BHS following a high-profile dispute (AFP Photo/JUSTIN TALLIS)

London (AFP) - British billionaire Philip Green paid Â£363 million ($452.5 million, 426 million euros) towards settling a deficit in the pension scheme of collapsed retailer BHS on Tuesday following a high-profile dispute.

After 15 year at its helm, Green sold BHS for Â£1 in 2015 to Dominic Chappell, a former bankrupt businessman with no retail experience.

The retail chain collapsed in early 2016 resulting in the loss of 11,000 jobs and leaving a Â£571-million deficit in its pension fund.

Green said the cash settlement was a "significantly better outcome" than the schemes entering the Pension Protection Fund (PPF), despite being well below the collapsed retailer's pension fund deficit.

Approximately 22,000 holders were affected.

"I would like to apologise to the BHS pensioners for this last year of uncertainty," he said in a statement.

A high-profile parliamentary inquiry followed the collapse of BHS, in which the tycoon's reputation took a battering.

MPs from across the political spectrum labelled Green -- who is worth a reported Â£4.8 billion according to Forbes -- a "billionaire spiv" and an "asset stripper".

They also voted to strip him of the knighthood he received for services to the retail sector in a largely symbolic move.

All pensioners will now be given the option to receive pensions at the full starting level that they were promised by BHS schemes, while pensioners who have received lower benefits since the chain's collapse will be given lump sums to make up for unpaid benefits.

"The agreement we have reached with Sir Philip Green represents a strong outcome for the members of the BHS pension schemes," Lesley Titcomb, the chief executive of the Pensions Regulator said.