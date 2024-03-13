'Scams are rampant:' Scituate police arrest man in alleged grandparent scam

SCITUATE − The Scituate police say they were waiting for a suspect when he went to an elderly resident's home last week to steal $18,000 in a so-called 'grandparent scam.'

The Scituate arrest was made the day before the Warwick police arrested two men under similar circumstances. Police in Rhode Island say they've received many complaints about the scam, which targets the elderly.

"Scams are rampant these days, and the grandparent scam is one of the most common," the Scituate police said in a separate Facebook post.

In the Scituate case, officers were informed on March 6 that an elderly resident had earlier in the day given about $34,000 in cash to two different men on separate occasions "after she was hit with a common scam," the police said in a press release.

"This scam made the victim believe that her grandson was in legal trouble from a motor vehicle accident and that the funds she provided would help secure his freedom," the police said.

Scituate police set up sting to catch suspect in the act

Investigating the report, Sgt. Jason Riquier worked with the victim to arrange for the scammers to return the next day, March 7, "when they intended to take advantage of her yet again by stealing another $18,000 in cash," the police said.

When the 34-year-old suspect arrived at the victim's residence that afternoon to take possession of the third installment of money," the police were waiting for him. The victim told Detective Sgt. Mathew King that Bollwage was the same man who had received the second payment on March 6, the police said.

When the Exeter man took the package and started walking away, the police arrested him. Helping King and Riquier in the arrest were Officers Christopher DeCesare, Joseph Scotti, Michael LaScala, and Raymond Peters.

The police say Bollwage was alone.

The suspect was charged with two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses (elderly victim); conspiracy and obstructing an officer in the execution of duty.

How to avoid the 'grandparents scam'

On Friday, the Warwick police were waiting for two out-of-state men when, the police say, they showed up at a victim's house to collect money in another grandparent scam.

Here's some advice from the Scituate police on avoiding the grandparent scam: "Resist the urge to instantly act on your emotions. Pause before you send any money. Try to contact your grandchild on their usual number or reach out to a family member to confirm they're not in trouble. If you're concerned that they're really in danger, please contact your local law enforcement."

