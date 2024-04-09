Scams and other reports

Apr. 9—Deputies received a report at 12:35 p.m. Monday of a person who had been scammed out of over $1,200 on 325th Street in Ellendale.

Police received a report of a person who had been scammed on Facebook at 10:16 a.m. Monday on the 800 block of Troy Road.

Locks reported damaged

Locks were reported torn off of two doors on buildings at 3:42 p.m. Monday at 84259 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward.

Juvenile cited for vape device

Police cited a juvenile for a tobacco vape device on school property at 12:07 p.m. Monday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited one person for possession of marijuana under 21 at 1:43 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Dealer plate reported missing

A dealer plate was reported missing at 3:53 p.m. Monday at 1725 E. Main St.