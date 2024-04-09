Scams and other reports
Apr. 9—Deputies received a report at 12:35 p.m. Monday of a person who had been scammed out of over $1,200 on 325th Street in Ellendale.
Police received a report of a person who had been scammed on Facebook at 10:16 a.m. Monday on the 800 block of Troy Road.
Locks reported damaged
Locks were reported torn off of two doors on buildings at 3:42 p.m. Monday at 84259 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward.
Juvenile cited for vape device
Police cited a juvenile for a tobacco vape device on school property at 12:07 p.m. Monday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.
1 cited for marijuana
Police cited one person for possession of marijuana under 21 at 1:43 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Dealer plate reported missing
A dealer plate was reported missing at 3:53 p.m. Monday at 1725 E. Main St.