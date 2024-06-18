Scammers using phony housing voucher ploy to trick Illinoisans

ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Housing Development Authority is warning the public regarding a new scam that draws in victims through offering fake housing waitlists and forcing users to put in personal information.

“We noticed a bunch of people were starting to come to our building who had a flyer looking to apply for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program,” Andrew Field with the Illinois Housing Development Authority said.

It didn’t take long to realize the folks with the flyers had been scammed, according to Field.

“We don’t issue vouchers; we’re not a Public Housing Authority. We help finance the creation of affordable housing and some of the developments might have Section 8, but we ourselves do not actually administer that program,” he said. “After some research, it looked like that they had probably given their private and personal information online through a duplicitous website and then this false website was then creating these false flyers advertising the opening of applications for Section 8 housing with our name and address listed.”

The scam is even reaching beyond the state of Illinois.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

“We immediately took action to try and get the website removed to let the public know that this is fraud. We heard through our sister state agencies across the nation that they were all getting hit with similar problems. It wasn’t just centralized in Illinois; it was a nationwide problem,” Field said.

To make matters worse, the IHDA found it was being used in a separate scam.

“It came to our attention that someone had set up a false website on Facebook, imitating the same pictures and content that we’ve been posting on our official Facebook page,” Field explained.

The fraudulent pages have since been removed, but he says this shows how vital it is to be vigilant.

“Before you put in any private information on the internet, just do your homework, do your research. To make sure that this is a secure site. No one should be charging you a fee to apply for housing for Section 8 housing. Do one extra or two extra steps just to confirm that if you are going to put in any information, that it is legitimate,” Field said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.