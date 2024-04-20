Scammers unknowingly call Clay County Sheriff’s employee

LIBERTY, Mo. — Scammers are calling residents of Clay County, Missouri, pretending to be Clay County Sheriff’s Department employees.

These scammers will ask for money to pay for phony bonds, or to keep fake warrants from being issued.

On Monday, the scammers found themselves trying to scam the people they were impersonating, the real employees at Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and they caught the whole conversation on tape.

“I called from my sheriff’s office phone number, I didn’t think they would answer but they sure did,” said Sarah Boyd, with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. “The scammers are saying that there’s a warrant for their arrest because they missed jury duty, or they were supposed to be an expert witness in a trial,” Boyd said.

In their conversation, the man on the phone uses the name of a major with the department and says Boyd has “two class a misdemeanor citations.” The man then requested $2,500 for the first citation and $2,000 for the second one. The scammer threatened Boyd with jail time if she wasn’t able to pay.

“OK, so that’s $4,500 all together?” Boyd asked.

“Yes ma’am that’s correct,” he replied.

“And if I do this, I won’t get arrested?” she asked again.

“No ma’am you won’t get arrested,” he responded.

One tactic the scammers will use is to confuse victims with law enforcement terms.

“They tried to throw out legal word salad,” Boyd said. “Throwing out all these terms, it’s just enough that if you’re not as familiar with the criminal justice system you can be tricked by it.”

Boyd said the department is working with federal agencies to track down and stop the scammers, but that can prove to be a difficult task.

“They can be anywhere in the world,” she said. She also stressed that the department will never ask for payment over the phone.

“We’re never going to call you, we’re never going to ask for money. We don’t take electronic payments not even via credit card,” she said.

