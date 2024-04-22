Scammers use familiar ploy to take $3K from Rochester woman

Apr. 22—ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman fell victim to a common scam and lost $3,000, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The woman, 38, contacted police on Saturday, April 20, 2024, to report earlier that day she'd receieved a phone call from a person who said they were a a sergeant with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. The person told the woman she had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court. That person then transferred the woman to a second person who said they were a lieutenant with the sheriff's office, according to the RPD statement.

The second person advised the woman she could settle the matter by driving to Cub Foods and use a coin kiosk to send $3,000 to a phone number. The number came from a Detroit area code.

During the call, the scammers used names of actual Olmsted County Sheriff's Office law enforcement officers, the RPD statement said.

In hopes of avoiding similar scams in the future, RPD would like to advise people that police officers and sheriff's deputies will never contact you to collect money for citations or warrants.