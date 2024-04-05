Scam involves callers pretending to be police

Apr. 4—St. Joseph police are sounding the alarm about a phone scam involving people posing as officers.

Callers identify themselves as various officers within the police department, including the chief. On Thursday, a victim reported being scammed out of more than $1,000 in gift cards from someone fraudulently obtaining "donations" posing as a member of the police department, according to Capt. Jeff Wilson.

Wilson said calls by someone pretending to be an officer asking for donations should be considered a scam. Anyone receiving one of these calls should report it to the police department by calling (816) 271-4777.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.