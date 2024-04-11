Scam impersonating Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning the community about a scam in which a call appears to be from a legitimate FCSO number, and the caller tells the victim they have a warrant.

FCSO posted about the scam on Tuesday, April 9, and said victims had been targeted by a phone call from what appears to be a legitimate FCSO or FreCom Dispatch phone number, and the caller identifies themselves as Sergeant Jim Green.

The caller then reportedly tells the victim that they have a warrant, and instructs the victim to go to a kiosk or to send money.

FCSO reminds the community that it will never call you to inform you of a warrant, and it will not ask you to send money or tell you you are needed in court. FCSO will talk to you in person to rectify a warrant if it is legitimate.

FCSO warns the community not to provide the caller with any personal or banking information. Simply hang up and do not speak to the person.

If you have questions about a phone call you received from FCSO, you can call dispatch at (719) 276-5555 and select Option 8, then request to speak with a deputy.

