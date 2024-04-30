New scam impersonates Xfinity workers

DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Trade Commission reports utility impostor scams are now topping the list in the U.S. In Colorado, scammers are impersonating a company common to homes and businesses.

In 2023, nearly 854,000 people filed complaints about impostor scams, which amounts to 33% of all consumer fraud reports. One of the latest scams in Colorado involves the impersonation of Xfinity workers.

The scam is initiated through an email sent to an account the victim may seldom use. A phone number is provided, and then a deal is offered that requires paying a certain amount of money to receive a discount.

Maria Hess told FOX31 she received an email sent to an account she reserves for junk mail.

“I live on a very fixed income, and I don’t have extra money to be scammed,” Hess said.

Posing as an Xfinity employee, the scammer told Hess she would need a cable box software upgrade. A so-called supervisor then offered her a discount deal if she agreed to pay $199 upfront.

“It is going to be $40 taken off your bill every month for the next two years. I said, this kind of sounds too good to be true,” Hess told FOX31.

The number had been phished from a local business, so it seemed legitimate — but it was routed to the scammers.

Xfinity provided the Problem Solvers with the following statement: “Protecting our customers is a top priority for Comcast, and we dedicate significant resources to keeping our customers’ accounts safe and secure. If a customer receives a suspicious communication, whether it be an email, text message, or phone call claiming to be from Comcast or Xfinity, call Xfinity at 800-xfinity (800-934-6489) to verify it is legitimate.”

Xfinity told FOX31 that if a customer feels like they or someone they know has been the victim of phishing, spam, online fraud, a phone scam or another security issue related to an Xfinity account, they can go to the website linked here to file a report.

Xfinity also provides security alerts and additional safety tips.

