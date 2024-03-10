SCAM ALERT: Did you receive a text from Tollsbymail?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You may have fallen victim to the latest phishing scam if you clicked a link from NY Toll service, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

If you received a text from Tollsbymail which states you have an outstanding balance, and you made a payment, you may have fallen victim to the latest swindle. That text is now is not affiliated with tolls by mail, officials said.

The Thruway Authority is warning the public of the latest phishing scam targeting New Yorkers.

“Customers should be aware of this phishing alert,” a tweet from the New York State Thruway Authority read. “If you receive the message below, DO NOT CLICK on the link and delete the message.”

An official text would read “EZPNY: Pay Toll Now details for Conf# [insert ticket number] can be viewed at www.tollsbymailny.com,”

If you receive a text from *Tollsbymail* delete the message.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

