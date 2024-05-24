SCAM ALERT: Dale Co. officials warn of fake calls claiming to be law enforcement

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about a scam involving your phone.

Over the last 48 hours, 6 people have called in to report the scam. The scam is someone calling from the number (334) 784-7518 to say they are with the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and they are telling people that they have missed jury duty or have a warrant out for their arrest

Deputies say they will ask you to get in the car and come to the sheriff’s office and they will stay on the phone with you until you get on the road and then divert you to another location, where they will instruct you to send them gift cards or wireless money transfers.

“You know the main thing that people need to realize is that we will not call you if you have a warrant or miss jury duty,” Dale County Sheriff, Mason Bynum said.”That is not our standard operating procedure and we for sure won’t ask you for money.”

Sheriff Bynum says if they call you and you realize it is a scam to keep talking to the person because that means they won’t be victimizing anybody else.

The actual phone number for the Dale County Sheriff’s Office is (334) 774-3114.

