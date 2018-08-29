Scallops row warnings 'fell on deaf ears', say UK fishermen, after French 'hurl rocks and smoke bombs' at boats

British fishermen have claimed that warnings about an extraordinary clash over scallops in the English Channel fell "on deaf ears".

French mariners have been accused of endangering the lives of their UK counterparts after rocks, smoke bombs and other projectiles were allegedly hurled at English and Scottish vessels during the confrontation in the early hours of Tuesday.

Around a dozen British boats were targeted by the rival flotilla in a protest over fishing rights in the scallop-rich waters exacerbated by Brexit talks.

The Government said it had contacted officials in France about the matter, adding the vessels were "legally entitled" to fish in the area.

But some British fishermen have claimed they had previously reported similar skirmishes over the past two years to the authorities.

"Nothing happened, it just went on deaf ears," said Brixham-based mariner Derek Meredith.

The South Western Fish Producers Organisation, which represents many of the boats and has been negotiating with French fishermen, condemned the behaviour as dangerous.

Chief executive Jim Portus said: "They are endangering life at sea by being unprofessional. The French might look like heroes to the French coastal communities, but it's really awful to put other mariners in danger."

Around 40 French boats were said to be responsible for the disruption.

One of the British ships, The Golden Promise, had a window smashed by an airborne can, while another suffered fire damage after a flare was thrown at it, Mr Portus said.

A smashed window onboard of Golden Promise at the Brixham Harbour in Devon, which was broken by a rock thrown by french fishermen Credit: SWNS.com More

He claimed to have received a message from the chief negotiator of the French scallop industry on Wednesday morning that said: "I regret the altercations that occurred... it will not happen again."

'It's happened before... the French navy were there and did nothing'

It is not the first time such a clash has taken place, according to the owner of one of the Brixham boats involved.

Derek Meredith told the BBC: "It's happened in previous years, two years ago it happened to us - not as forceful as this time I wouldn't have said - but the same thing, the French navy were there on site and never done a thing.

"We reported it to the (Marine Management Organisation), nothing happened, it just went on deaf ears."