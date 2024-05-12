Scales Mound, Ill., woman arrested after standoff in Jo Daviess County

A 28-year-old Scales Mound, Ill., woman was taken into custody Saturday after a standoff with law enforcement, a news release says.

(jodaviess.org/sheriff)

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jo Daviess County Deputies learned that Jesse J. Jones, a wanted felon, was at an address on West Blackjack Road in rural Hanover, Ill., the release says.

Deputies surrounded a building at the address and attempted to call people out. One person left the building and deputies learned that Jones still was inside.

Numerous law enforcement and K9 unit announcements were made but Jones refused to leave, the release says.

According to the release, the Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was called to the scene to assist in taking Jones into custody. Galena EMS and Elizabeth EMS were put on standby for precautionary reasons.

Once the CIRT team was on scene, more law enforcement, a K-9 unit, and chemical munitions announcements were made. “Jones again refused to comply with lawful commands,” the release says.

“Chemical munitions were deployed into the building” but Jones again refused to exit. A Jo Daviess County K9 was then deployed into the building to locate Jones, according to the release.

The CIRT team entered the building and found Jones inside a locked vehicle, the release says. The CIRT team made entry into the locked vehicle and took Jones into custody.

Jones was transported to the Jo Daviess County Jail and held on Jo Daviess County and Grant County, Wisconsin, arrest warrants.

This incident remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.