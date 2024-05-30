A scaled-down Meijer to open in Noblesville

Meijer announced a new “streamlined” store will open in July on State Road 32 in a quickly developing area on Noblesville's west side.

The 90,000-square-foot market on the northeast corner of State Road 32 and Little Chicago Road will be smaller than its standard superstores, and is scheduled to open July 11.

“We prioritize our customers’ time, and ultimately developed this new streamlined grocery store format with convenience at the forefront,” said Travis Bernath, Noblesville Meijer Grocery Store Director, in a news release.

The store won’t have clothing or outdoor gardening section and is just the third scaled-down Meijer the chain has opened. The other two are in Michigan.

The store is the heart of an area in which Noblesville is adding a slew of households and businesses.

Promenade Trails next to the Meijer is winding down construction and accepting residents. The project has 151 apartments and 59 cottage rentals with sidewalks and trails for people 55 years. The complex, built by Justus Companies, is an addition to Promenade Apartments, which has 300 apartments

Rendering of a Meijer on State Road 32 in Noblesville that will open July 11, 2024

On the southeast corner of the intersection, a $72 million development of businesses and homes, Midland Pointe, is being built. The project by Secure Holdings LLC and Old Town Companies, will have 40,000 square feet of space for retail and 249 townhouses and stacked flats.

Meijer said in the news release the grocery store ”simplifies the customer shopping experience with all the categories customers need for a weekly trip to restock the home.”

Meanwhile, the Indiana Department of Transportation is rebuilding State Road 32 between Noblesville and Westfield into a four-lane street with seven roundabout intersections. Construction on the 5-mile stretch is scheduled to begin in 2026 and last through 2027.

Meijer has 42 stores in Indiana. Another streamlined store is being planned in Fishers at North Cyntheanne Road and Southeastern Parkway but some residents nearby have complained it is too big for the quiet neighborhood and too close to Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate Junior High School.

Meijer has a superstore in Noblesville at 17000 Mercantile Blvd.

