Scaffolding above Ventura freeway marks facade change at Amanzi Hotel

Behind the scaffolding rising three stories above Highway 101, the Amanzi Hotel in Ventura is getting a Mediterranean facelift.

The poles and planks went up around the hotel this winter for an exterior renovation project, said front desk manager Jason Adcock on Thursday.

Motorists can see the ongoing facade work on the northbound side of the 101, south of California Street. The 119-room hotel stands on a 1.33-acre site at 298 S. Chestnut St., across the freeway from the Ventura Pier and nearby beaches.

Adcock said the hotel, which previously had an exposed brick exterior, is being covered with light gray stone tiles that will pop out more. Some of the tiles are already up.

The new look is intended to fit the character of downtown Ventura and be suitable for a coastal hotel, Adcock said.

The goal is to give the hotel a Mediterranean appearance, co-owner Suresh Patel said Thursday. The 1984 hotel hasn't been remodeled in a long time, he added.

The exterior work is expected to be complete by summer, Patel said.

Vehicles pass along Highway 101 in Ventura below the Amanzi Hotel Thursday, where scaffolding covers the exterior for an update of the hotel's facade.

The facade work is part of $2.5 million in renovations that began with interior work finished before the COVID-19 pandemic, Adcock said. Renovations resumed last year with exterior work, starting with the pool deck.

"Amanzi" is a Zulu word for water, he said.

The independently owned hotel is affiliated with the Ascend Hotel Collection, a Choice Hotels brand. For more information, search for sites in Ventura at choicehotels.com.

Dave Mason covers East County for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at dave.mason@vcstar.com or 805-437-0232.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Scaffolding above Highway 101 in Ventura for Amanzi Hotel's facelift