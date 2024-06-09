SC woman says she can’t quit her job even after winning lottery game’s grand prize

Although she won a lottery game’s grand prize, a Midlands woman bemoaned the fact that she still had to keep working, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

“I wish it would have been more, so I could quit my job,” she joked after winning $250,000 on a scratch-off lottery game.

The woman spent $5 to buy what turned out to be the winning ticket when she got finished with work, according to the release. The woman said she bought the scratch-off game because she was feeling lucky — and she was right.

She bought the six-figure winning Giant Jumbo Bucks game at the Mini Mart convenience store on South Congress Street in Winnsboro, officials said. That’s near U.S. 321 in Fairfield County.

While saying that winning is “exciting and fun,” the woman added it has made her a little nervous — thinking about to do with the prize money, according to the release.

The plan for the newfound windfall is to spend it on her house and to save for her child’s education, lottery officials said.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning the $250,000 top prize in the Giant Jumbo Bucks game were 1-in-960,000, according to the release. This was the first of the game’s six top-prize winning tickets to be claimed, meaning $1,250,000 of unclaimed grand prizes is still available, officials said.

The Mini Mart received a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the release.