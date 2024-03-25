SC woman said she was ‘shocked’ to win lottery game’s grand prize but still went to work

A woman didn’t let winning $100,000 on a scratch-off game stop her from going to work, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

Even after realizing she had misread her prize, originally thinking she had won $1,000, the Aiken woman didn’t let that deter her from doing her job, officials said in a news release.

She told her husband the good news and went on to work, according to the release. Perhaps she went to work because that was a certain thing when this news about winning the game’s grand prize might have made everything else hard to believe.

“I was shocked,” she told officials.

The six-figure-winning ticket was bought fro $10 at the Murphy gas station on Richland Ave. W. in Aiken, according to the release.

The woman didn’t share specific plans for spending the newfound windfall, only saying it will be there to enjoy when she and her husband retire. She did offer one hint, saying “I want to travel.”

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize in the Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword game were 1-in-600,000, according to the release. One of the game’s seven top prize-winning tickets remain unclaimed, according to the lottery website.

The Murphy gas station received a commission of $1,000 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the release.

Aiken has been where multiple grand-prize winning lottery tickets have been sold this year.

A pair of $2,000,000 grand prize Millionaire’s Club scratch-off lottery games were bought at Circle K gas station/convenience stores within four miles of each other in Aiken, officials said. Both of those players won after buying $20 Millionaire’s Club scratch-off games, officials said.

The odds of that happening are 1-in-1,260,000, according to officials.