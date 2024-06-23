SC woman pleads guilty to stealing money from nursing home where she worked, official says

A South Carolina woman is heading to federal prison for stealing money from a Midlands-area nursing home where she worked, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Keisha Carroll Banks, a 52-year-old Lexington resident, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release

In addition to being sentenced to 14 months, Banks also was ordered to pay $58,544.61 in restitution, according to the release. The federal prison system has no parole option.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that evidence showed Banks was an employee of Ridgeway Manor Health Care in Ridgeway, where she was able to access money in an account that included funds held for the residents who live there. Some of the residents the Fairfield County facility are considered vulnerable adults, according to the release.

Banks diverted some of those funds and used some of the money for her own benefit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Information about how Banks spent the money was not available.

There was no word about how the fraud was discovered, or when Banks stopped working at Ridgeway Manor. She was indicted in December 2022, records show.

When Banks is released from prison, she will have to serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the FBI Columbia Field Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.