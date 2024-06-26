SC troopers looking for damaged Camry after woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Okatie

A pedestrian from the Bluffton area died Monday night after being struck by two vehicles near the S.C. 170 and and U.S. 278 interchange in the Okatie area. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the lookout for one of those cars — a 2007-2009 Toyota Camry — which reportedly left the area after the fatal collision.

Nancy Carrion-Gallegos, 32, of Peru, was pronounced dead at 10:34 p.m. at the scene of the crash, according to Beaufort Count deputy coroner Shane Bowers. She was employed with the Palmetto Bluff community in Bluffton.

Highway Patrol investigators believe Carrion-Gallegos was walking north near S.C. 170 (Okatie Highway) around 10 p.m. Monday, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. Near the highway’s intersection with Okatie Center Blvd North, she was struck by two vehicles — first by a 2015 Toyota sedan traveling south, which stopped as required by law. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene toward Bluffton and is currently wanted for a hit-and-run charge.

The accident happened between Parker’s Kitchen and the Goodyear Auto Service shop, slightly north of Bluffton town limits.

Although the color is unknown, the Toyota Camry involved in the hit-and-run might have damage to its front left side. If the driver is identified, troopers would charge them with hit-and-run resulting in death, a felony punishable by one to 25 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

Due to the active investigation, a Highway Patrol spokesperson would not specify whether Carrion-Gallegos had been crossing the highway or walking alongside it. Funeral arrangements for the woman had not been made public as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding Monday night’s fatal collision is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to SCHP at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501, or through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.