SC teen shoots, kills Lancaster man he wanted to sell a gun to, deputies say

A 17-year-old from Lancaster is charged as an adult with murder after allegedly shooting a man during a gun sale, South Carolina deputies said.

Ny’Jeri Izay Patterson is accused of killing Stephen Donovan Carter, 18, before midnight Friday on Zion Road east of Lancaster, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. Patterson arranged to meet Carter outside the victim’s home to sell a firearm, Faile said. Carter was shot and robbed of cash, Faile said.

Patterson was arrested Sunday. Deputies said State Law Enforcement Division and local investigators identified him as the person Carter communicated with before being killed.

Deputies did not say how Patterson and Carter knew each other.

Patterson is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to deputies and Lancaster County jail records.

Patterson remained in jail after being denied bail Monday. It’s unclear if he has a a lawyer.

A conviction for murder in South Carolina carries a sentence of between 30 years to life in prison.