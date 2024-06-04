SC teen charged with sexually exploiting children and a family dog

An Anderson County teen is facing charges of sexually exploiting children and having sex with the family dog.

The investigation began in March when the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office informed the Anderson County Sheriff that they had received an online tip about an Anderson resident.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several tips.

Anderson County’s Criminal Investigations Division obtained a search warrant and found almost 20 devices with thousands of child pornography images, some as young as toddlers, Shale Remien of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He said detectives also found children’s clothing in the suspect’s room.

Connor Hanks, 18, is charged with seven counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor, eight counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of minor and buggery.

He is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.