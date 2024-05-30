SC statewide primary elections happening soon. Here’s what you need to know to be ready

South Carolina’s statewide primary is June 11 and the early voting period is under way.

It began Tuesday and runs through June 7.

Among those on the ballot are every state House and Senate seat — that’s 170 races across the state. About half of those races will be decided in the primary, which typically has low turnout.

Also the sheriff is on the Republican primary ballot in Lexington County. Running are Sheriff Jay Koon, Alan Driggers, who retired from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and Billy Warren, a former deputy in the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and former South Carolina Highway Patrol officer.

The early voting centers are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and have the same photo identification requirement as voting on election day. Check scVOTES.gov or for a list of early voting locations.

Registration to vote in the primary ended May 12.

Certain residents such as people with a physical disability or older than 65 can vote absentee by mail. Here are other categories of people who may vote absentee. Applications must be made by Friday. Contact your county voter registration office to obtain a ballot.

A copy of your sample ballot is available at scVOTES.gov or by contacting your county voter registration office.

Here are some pertinent facts about the primary:

South Carolina does not have registration by party so primaries are open to all registered South Carolina voters, but you have to pick one. The instructions on the State Election Commission website say you can’t vote in both.

In the event of a runoff, if you voted in that particular party’s primary you may vote only in that runoff. If you didn’t vote in either, you can vote in the runoff.

If you’ve moved since you last voted but are still in the same precinct you can update your address at the polling place and vote. If you moved to a different precinct you are eligible but must vote by something the election commission calls Failsafe, which is basically a provisional ballot.

You can also go to your county voter registration office and vote there.

Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re in line at 7 p.m. you’ll be allowed to vote.

You may check your voter registration here.

Polling place here.

You can also upstate your registration information online but it is too late for the primary.

The general election is Nov. 5. Registration deadline to vote in the general is Oct 6.