SC Senate holds budget proposal but some GOP lawmakers concerned over increased spending

COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A $13.8 billion budget and the South Carolina House of Representatives only plans to spend $13.2 billion of it.

While the 2024-25 budget overwhelmingly passed 104-15 in the State House, members of the Freedom Caucus are the group mainly unhappy with all of the contents.

“It’s still growing government if you’re looking at recurring doctors to recurring dollars this year to last year, it’s like a 10 percent increase, what we’re spending,” said State Rep. Jordan Pace, who represents part of the Lowcountry.

He was one of 15 lawmakers who voted against the proposed budget. Pace says House leaders opted to maintain taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood.

They also backed transferring South Carolina health agencies to a privately owned building with a $325 million “triple-net lease.”

“A triple-net lease means that the tenant, as in the taxpayers in this case, is responsible for the maintenance, the taxes, and the insurance on the building,” Pace said. “So not only would the taxpayers be footing a $352 million lease bill, but they’d also be responsible for all the maintenance for any issue under $100,000, which is essentially all of them. Except for maybe replacing the roof and the taxes and the insurance on this building.”

Outside of what Pace believes is “unnecessary spending,” the proposed budget will benefit homeowners, teachers and anyone who drives on the state’s roads and bridges. Homeowners could get $500 million in property tax relief.

There’s $200 million to replace bridges, many of which are at least 60 years old, and $600 million is aimed at increasing teachers’ salaries. Gov. Henry McMaster and the state’s education superintendent hope to increase starting teacher salaries to $50,000.

State employees could see a $1,000 raise for those making less than $66,666; those who make that amount or more would get a 1.5% boost in their salaries.

“This budget has over $700 million less than last year. So, I feel like this being a fiscally conservative budget so far,” said Rep. Brandon Guffey, who represents York County.

He says this plan is everything the governor laid out in his agenda. The proposed bill doesn’t specifically send money to York, Lancaster, Chester or Chesterfield counties — but Guffey says it does add more mental health services throughout the state.

“This is to streamline that to where they can get help immediately, which will help hopefully [relieve} our prisons, help some of the homeless people that are on the street, the other problem that we are facing throughout the state and especially in the Rock Hill area with homelessness and overpopulation of jails,” Guffey said. “I mean, mental health is a direct cause of that.”

Pace says although the bill has been voted on, he and others still plan to raise awareness of the budget plan.

The Senate currently holds the bill for a vote in April. Then it will head back to the House for final approval.

