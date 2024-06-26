SC Senate could have no GOP women after only chairwoman ousted in runoff

Signs for Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, and her challenger, Carlisle Kennedy, seen on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. (Abraham Kenmore/SC Daily Gazette)

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s longest-serving female senator has conceded to her primary runoff challenger, attorney Carlisle Kennedy, according to multiple news sources.

Sen. Katrina Shealy’s comments came as results were still being counted Tuesday night, but she was trailing her opponent by more than 20 percentage points.

Shealy was the last of three Republican women to be ousted in the June primaries. The other two GOP “sister senators” lost June 11. All three helped block a near-total abortion ban and opposed the six-week ban that ultimately became law last year.

Freshman Sen. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, was trounced two weeks ago by an overwhelming margin, while Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, lost by just 33 votes. That leaves two women in the 46-member chamber, both Democrats. The November elections will determine whether that number grows.

The only other senator in a primary runoff, freshman Sen. Billy Garrett, R-Greenwood, held his seat against challenger Charles Bumgardner, a dentist living in Lexington County. Senate District 10 covers all of Greenwood County and parts of Saluda and Lexington counties.

The only Statehouse seat with both Democratic and Republican runoffs was Senate District 35. The open seat was held by Democrat Sen. Thomas McElveen III, who opted not to seek re-election after 12 years.

Mike Jones, a 36-year Army veteran, easily won the Republican runoff against Richland District 2 School Board member Lindsay Agostini.

On the House side, two candidates aligned with the uber-conservative Freedom Caucus won runoffs for open Upstate seats.

In the Greenville County district held by Rep. Ashley Trantham since 2018, retired pastor Chris Huff easily beat Kerri Smith, the regional president for Self-Help Credit Union.

In the Spartanburg County seat represented by Roger Nutt: Sarita Edgerton, a real estate agent in Spartanburg, won over JoAnne LaBounty, the president and CEO of Spartanburg Meat Processing Co.

Nutt, a two-term House member, was in his own primary runoff against former Sen. Lee Bright for an open Senate seat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

