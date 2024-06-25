Follow our SC primary runoff coverage: Early voting results, what to know to vote today

Today is South Carolina's primary runoff election.

Voter turnout for the runoff is predicted to be lower than the turnout for the primary election on June 11.

Early voting result totals

Last week, early voting in South Carolina was held for the statewide runoffs from June 19 through June 21.

During that time, 2,921 voters in Greenville County cast their ballot, with 2,225 early voters in Anderson County and 874 voters in Spartanburg County.

Candidates who did not earn the majority of the vote in the June 11 primary necessary to secure their party’s nomination must face off in the runoff.

In South Carolina, a candidate must earn 50% plus one to be deemed the winner. The runoff winners move on to the November general election.

Reporters Savannah Moss, Samantha Swann, and photographers McKenzie Lange and Ken Ruinard will cover runoff races in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson counties.

Follow along with our blog, and we will keep you updated if there are any issues or problems at precincts. We will also have all the latest election results once they start coming in after 7 p.m.

If you see a problem at a polling site, email us at jose.franco@shj.com or call 864-384-5150.

Who can vote?

Since the runoff is a continuation of the primary, if you voted in a party’s primary, you can only vote in the same party’s runoff. Those who did not vote in either primary can choose between either party’s runoff election.

When can I vote?

On runoff election day, polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line before closing time will be allowed to vote. Go to SC Votes to find your polling location.

To vote in South Carolina, you must bring your photo identification to the polls, including your South Carolina driver's license or Department of Motor Vehicles identification card, a South Carolina voter registration card with photo, or a federal military ID or a U.S. passport.

How do I know what district I'm in?

You can find out your district on South Carolina's Statehouse website.

What do I need to bring to the polls?

Can't find your polling place?

Upstate residents having problems finding where to vote can call their local Voter Registration Offices.

Spartanburg County Registration and Elections Office, call 864-596-2549.

Greenville County Voter Registration and Election, call 864-467-7250.

Anderson County Registration and Elections, call 864-260-4035.

The races and candidates

Republicans Mark Burns and Sherri Biggs for South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District

Republicans Jason Elliott and Ben Carper for state Senate District 6

Republicans Lee Bright and Roger Nutt for state Senate District 12

Republicans Blake Sanders and James Galyean for state House District 9

Republicans Chris Huff and Kerri Smith for state House District 28

Republicans Sarita Edgerton and JoAnne LaBounty for state House District 34

Republicans Steve Shaw and Alex Reynolds for Greenville County Council District 20

Republicans Frank Farmer and Jay Rogers for Greenville County Council District 22

Democrats Ennis Fant and Derrick Quarles for Greenville County Council District 25

Republicans Grant DeShields and Justin McCorkle for Spartanburg County Council District 4

