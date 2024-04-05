SC police officer charged, suspended after 4-year-old son shot himself in the head

A Columbia police officer has been suspended after a gun incident that injured his 4-year-old son, the department announced.

Peter Tidot was arrested by the North Miami Beach Police Department earlier this week and is facing charges, including child neglect causing great bodily harm and culpable negligence.

Tidot’s 4-year-old son was able to get a hold of his gun and shot himself in the head at a North Miami home shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Florida news reports. The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Columbia Police Department was notified of the arrest. The gun was allegedly an improperly secured and loaded duty weapon, the department said.

Tidot has been with the department since April 2023. He will remain under suspension until his criminal charges in Florida are resolved and until an administrative investigation by the Columbia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit under the Office of Professional Standards.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of the child and everyone impacted by the incredibly unfortunate incident,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a statement. “Let this serve as a reminder about the importance of gun safety and proper gun storage.”

Columbia police are continuing to work with the North Miami Beach Police Department on the case, officials said.