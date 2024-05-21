SC police officer is arrested on domestic violence charge and loses his job, cops say

The Irmo Police Department said one of its officers was fired after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Officer Brandon McLaurin was arrested Tuesday following an altercation at his home in the New Friarsgate subdivision, police said in a news release. As of 10 a.m., McLaurin was not listed on the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center’s inmate roster, and there was no word about his bond status.

McLaurin was off-duty at the time of the assault, according to the release.

After learning about the domestic violence incident, McLaurin was “immediately terminated,” police said. He had been with the Irmo Police Department since May 2019, according to the release.

“We hold our officers to the highest standards of conduct, both on- and off-duty,” Police Chief Bobby Dale said in the release. “The alleged actions of Officer McLaurin are deeply concerning and do not reflect the values of our department.”

Information about the assault, and the number of people involved, was not available. No injuries were reported by police.

There was no word about how police learned of the assault.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation. Irmo police said they are “fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.”

“The Irmo Police Department remains dedicated to serving and protecting the community, and it is committed to maintaining transparency and accountability in all its operations,” police said.