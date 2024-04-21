SC police investigating after York County deputies in shooting outside Rock Hill

South Carolina police are investigating a shooting involving York County deputies near Rock Hill on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened after deputies went to Ellis Pond Drive for a domestic violence incident, according to social media postings from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

No deputies were hurt, the sheriff’s office said. No other information about the shooting has been released.

NOTICE: Deputies are on Ellis Pond Dr. Rock Hill for an officer involved shooting. The incident was reference to a domestic violence incident. All deputies are physically ok. SLED has been notified to investigate. More details to come. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/dV2z9nA2zX — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 21, 2024

Deputies alerted the public through social media to police presence in the residential area after 3:30 a.m. Law enforcement remained through the morning.

Efforts to reach a sheriff’s office spokesman Sunday morning were unsuccessful.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating, spokesperson Renee Wunderlich confirmed to The Herald on Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office called SLED to conduct an external investigation because of the officer involved shooting, Wunderlich said.

The area is close to the eastern city limits of Rock Hill. Lt. Michael Chavis, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department, said he has not been advised that Rock Hill police were involved.

The shooting involving a York County deputy is the second since March.

On March 3 a man was killed by a deputy after barricading himself in a car near York, SLED said after the March shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.