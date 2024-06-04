SC police captain punched, illegally arrested a victim, SLED says

A former high ranking and decorated South Carolina police officer has been accused of abusing his authority after he “unlawfully entered” a home, punched and then illegally arrested a victim, authorities said.

On Friday, Dozier Rhames — a former captain for the McColl Police Department in Marlboro County — was charged with misconduct in office and second-degree assault and battery after he entered the victim’s home and choked, punched and illegally arrested them, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center Friday, but was released that same day on a $60,000 bond, according to WMBF News.

A news release from SLED identified Rhames as a former police captain. It was unclear when or why he left the McColl Police Department.

On April 26, 2024, Rhames “unlawfully” entered the victim’s home, following an altercation between Rhames and the victim that originated over the phone, according to SLED.

SLED did not reveal the victim’s identity and relationship to Rhames.

Once in the home, Rhames grabbed the victim’s left arm and throat before throwing them down on a couch, according to SLED. Once the victim was down, Rhames “punched the victim twice in the face with a closed fist,” before “unlawfully” arresting the victim for “resisting arrest without an originating criminal offense,” according to an arrest warrant.

After the assault, Rhames told the victim, “I tried to knock your f------ head off.”

The incident was captured on Rhames’ body cam footage, according to an arrest warrant.

Prior to joining the McColl Police Department, Dozier, 62, worked as a lieutenant for the Timmonsville Police Department, where he was named police officer of the year in 2016, according to an ABC News 15 news report.