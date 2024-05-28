SC pair accused of locking boys in room, denying food, bathroom access. One was near death

Two people were arrested for abuse, among other charges, related to two “abnormally skinny boys” who showed up to a Myrtle Beach area business earlier this month.

Both are accused of locking the children in a room and abuse, which resulted in permanently disfiguring one of the children.

Davon Moore, 35, and Aleesha Washington, 33, were arrested by Horry County Police on May 22 and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where they are currently being held without bail.

Moore has been accused of two counts of kidnapping, three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and two counts of abuse/infliction of great bodily harm to a child.

Washington has been accused of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child abandonment and two counts if abuse/infliction of great bodily harm to a child.

Moore and Washington would lock the two boys in a room, taking away their access to the bathroom, clothing and food, the arrest warrants stated. Moore would allegedly beat the children “beyond reasonable corporal punishment.”

The report did not say how old the children are.

For at least one of the children, the abuse resulted in “permanent disfigurement and bodily function, that would result in death had he not been treated,” the warrant said. In the hospital, it was found the boy was extremely emaciated and had multiple fractures, bruises and abrasions.

On May 6 around 12:30 a.m., two boys showed up to the Seacoast Youth Academy in Socastee, 6367 Bay Road, asking for help. They were brought to the hospital.

Moore and Washington had been in custody of the children for five years and had nine other children also in their house, according to the police report. The children living with Moore and Washington along Spice Bush Crescent have been taken into protective custody.