SC oyster-harvesting season closes soon to ensure food safety. Help grow next year’s crop

As the water warms with creeping May heat, shellfish harvesting season will soon shutter for those plucking up oysters, mussels, clams and all other bivalves from South Carolina’s shellfish grounds.

On May 27, a half hour after sunset, South Carolina’s State Shellfish Grounds and Public Shellfish Grounds will be off-limits.

Andy Hollis, head of SCDNR’s shellfish management section, said it’s because water temperatures are projected to reach higher than 80 degrees. Water that warm subjects the shellfish to higher bacteria levels.

While shellfish harvesting won’t reopen until the fall, there are a limited number of oyster farms following meticulous state requirements that continue to harvest during the summer, the state’s Department of Natural Resources said. Season kick-off is typically Oct. 1, when water temperatures cool enough for shellfish to be safe to harvest and eat.

Throughout the 2023-2024 shellfish harvesting season, over 87% of Beaufort County’s beds were open to harvesters, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

During the off-season, biologists with the SCDNR gather recycled oyster shells and scatter them along shorelines. Not only does putting back shells give juvenile oysters a place to attach and grow, it helps the health of oyster reefs. The reefs reduce wave energy and erosion along shorelines, they also keep the water clean, build up salt marshes, create wildlife habitats and support important local resources, such as the commercial fishing industry.

The state has a “critical” shortage of oyster shell, SCDNR said. South Carolina and nearby states have such trouble finding the shells to restore oyster populations that is spends on average about $100,000 annually buying shells from other states, according to previous reporting by The State Newspaper Co.

SCDNR’s Oyster Recycling and Enhancement Program (SCORE), a community-based effort, offers reef-building events for volunteers to help create oyster habitat from recycled shells. Throughout the South Carolina, mostly along the coast, there are several places designated for dropping off oyster shells that are open year-round.

Want to recycle oyster shells?

Separate the shells from trash.

Dump shells from bags and leave only shells in the bins.

Freshly shucked oyster shells cannot go in state waters. Shells must be properly quarantined for six months.

Do not place live oysters in South Carolina waters.

Putting oysters that were harvested outside of the state is illegal. Imported oysters may create environmental issues and could cause harm to local oysters.

To participate in an oyster reef build, head to https://score.dnr.sc.gov/ or email score@dnr.sc.gov. And to find an oyster shell recycling station, the list can be found at saltwaterfishing.sc.gov.