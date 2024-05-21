SC has one of the 15 fastest growing cities in the US, new Census data shows. Here’s where

One of the 15 fastest growing U.S. cities was in South Carolina last year, the latest Census data shows.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the South had 13 of the 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023.

Topping the list was Celina, Texas, which is near Dallas and had population gains of 26.6% — more than 53 times that of the nation’s growth rate of 0.5%

“The population growth across the South in 2023 was driven by significant numeric and percentage gains among its cities,” said Crystal Delbé, a statistician in the Census Bureau’s Population Division. “Thirteen of the 15 fastest-growing cities were in the South, with eight in Texas alone.”

Top SC city growth

So, which South Carolina city made the cut for fastest-growing in the U.S.?

The city of Fort Mill ranked 13th among the 15 fastest-growing cities with populations of 20,000 or more between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023. The city had an 8.8% jump in population for a total of 33,626 people.

Located in York County in the Midlands, Fort Mill offers that quaint town feel while still having a vibrant main street, entertainment and restaurant district. Visit the Fort Hill History Museum, have a beer at Replay Brewing, followed by a delicious dinner at Epic Chophouse or one of the many other restaurants in the area.

There’s also the nearby Anne Springs Close Greenway, a 2,100-acre site filled with spacious forests and lakes, perfect for hiking, biking, horseback riding, picnics and nature tours. The greenway also features two “swinging” suspension bridges, two historic cabins and kayak rentals.

15 fastest-growing U.S. cities with population over 20,000

Celina, Texas: 26.6% Fulshear, Texas: 25.6% Princeton, Texas: 22.3% Anna, Texas: 16.9% Lathrop, California: 13.6% Centerton, Arkansas: 11.2% Haines, Florida: 10.8% Georgetown, Texas: 10.6% Prosper, Texas: 10.5% Forney, Texas: 10.4% Kyle, Texas: 9% Lebanon, Tennessee: 8.9% Fort Mill, South Carolina: 8.8% Leesburg, Florida: 8.7% Athens, Ohio: 8.6%

SC metro areas with population gains in 2023

Charleston-North Charleston: 2.3%

Columbia metro area: 1.2%

Florence metro: 0.23%

Greenville-Anderson-Greer metro: 1.72%

Hilton Head-Bluffton-Port Royal: 1.92%

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach: 3.74%

Spartanburg metro: 2.85%

Sumter metro: 0.5%