SC to offer courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend

Shawn Cabbagestalk
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is offering courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend.

These boat inspections will take place at public boat landings around the state during the weekend from 10 a.m. to noon.

SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections but given the opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

Memorial Day weekend boat inspection locations are as follows:

Saturday, May 25:

  • Anderson County: Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Berkeley County: William Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway (ICW): 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Greenwood County: SC Highway 72 Landing at Break on the Lake, Lake Greenwood: 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Horry County: Little River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

  • York County: Allison Creek Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, May 26:

  • Beaufort County: Broad River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Charleston County: Remley’s Point, 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion: 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Colleton County: Bennett’s Point, 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree: 10 a.m. to Noon

  • McCormick County: Dorn Landing, Lake Thurmond: 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Pickens County: South Cove Landing, Lake Keowee: 10 a.m. to Noon

Monday, May 27:

  • Beaufort County: Lemon Island Boat Ramp: 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Charleston County: Limehouse Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Georgetown County: Carroll Ashmore Campbell Marine Complex Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam: 10 a.m. to Noon

  • Oconee County: Seneca Creek, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon

  • York County: Allison Creek Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon

