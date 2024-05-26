SC to offer courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is offering courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend.
These boat inspections will take place at public boat landings around the state during the weekend from 10 a.m. to noon.
SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.
Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections but given the opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.
Memorial Day weekend boat inspection locations are as follows:
Saturday, May 25:
Anderson County: Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon
Berkeley County: William Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to Noon
Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway (ICW): 10 a.m. to Noon
Greenwood County: SC Highway 72 Landing at Break on the Lake, Lake Greenwood: 10 a.m. to Noon
Horry County: Little River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
York County: Allison Creek Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon
Sunday, May 26:
Beaufort County: Broad River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
Charleston County: Remley’s Point, 10 a.m. to Noon
Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion: 10 a.m. to Noon
Colleton County: Bennett’s Point, 10 a.m. to Noon
Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree: 10 a.m. to Noon
McCormick County: Dorn Landing, Lake Thurmond: 10 a.m. to Noon
Pickens County: South Cove Landing, Lake Keowee: 10 a.m. to Noon
Monday, May 27:
Beaufort County: Lemon Island Boat Ramp: 10 a.m. to Noon
Charleston County: Limehouse Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
Georgetown County: Carroll Ashmore Campbell Marine Complex Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon
Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam: 10 a.m. to Noon
Oconee County: Seneca Creek, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon
York County: Allison Creek Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.