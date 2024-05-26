SC to offer courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is offering courtesy boat inspections during Memorial Day weekend.

These boat inspections will take place at public boat landings around the state during the weekend from 10 a.m. to noon.

SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations.

Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections but given the opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

Memorial Day weekend boat inspection locations are as follows:

Saturday, May 25:

Anderson County: Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon

Berkeley County: William Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to Noon

Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway (ICW): 10 a.m. to Noon

Greenwood County: SC Highway 72 Landing at Break on the Lake, Lake Greenwood: 10 a.m. to Noon

Horry County: Little River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

York County: Allison Creek Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, May 26:

Beaufort County: Broad River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

Charleston County: Remley’s Point, 10 a.m. to Noon

Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion: 10 a.m. to Noon

Colleton County: Bennett’s Point, 10 a.m. to Noon

Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree: 10 a.m. to Noon

McCormick County: Dorn Landing, Lake Thurmond: 10 a.m. to Noon

Pickens County: South Cove Landing, Lake Keowee: 10 a.m. to Noon

Monday, May 27:

Beaufort County: Lemon Island Boat Ramp: 10 a.m. to Noon

Charleston County : Limehouse Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

Georgetown County : Carroll Ashmore Campbell Marine Complex Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County : Lake Murray Dam: 10 a.m. to Noon

Oconee County: Seneca Creek, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon

York County: Allison Creek Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon

