SC Needs Help hosts annual Smokeout at the Boathouse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) It turned out to be the perfect barbecuing weather for Saturday’s smokeout at the boathouse fundraiser.

WBTW is a proud sponsor, and if you were there you have seen multiple members of our News 13 team.

Meteorologist Scotty Powell was one of the judges. This is the fourth year for this big event.

32 teams competed in the cook-off.

There was live music, raffle prizes, a kids play area, vendors and of course a variety of pork barbecue.

But most importantly all of this was for a good cause, all proceeds raised go to local nonprofit organization SC Needs Help

According to Vice President of SC Needs Help Marnie Kennedy, in past years this single fundraising event raised over $100,000 for the cause.

“I get really emotional but it’s amazing, everybody comes out to support us,” she said. “I think people want to help but they just don’t know how to help and i feel like one of our purposes is to guide people and direct them in ways they can give back to the community.”

Traveling from Knoxville Tenn., Tracy Wilson attended this event today for a second year in a row.

“They do good work, they really help people. If you need a car, they get you a car. They just seek out people that need help and that’s what I like about this organization,” Wilson said.

SC Needs Help says the event will return next year, and they already have the dates set… so keep an eye out for that announcement.

* * *

Adriana Cotero is News13’s weekend evening anchor and a morning reporter. She joined the team in July 2023 after working in the island of Guam. Adriana is from Saline, Michigan, and graduated from Central Michigan University. Follow Adriana on Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram and read more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.