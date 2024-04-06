SC motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a Ford F-150. Truck driver faces DUI charge

A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a truck on a Sumter County highway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver is facing a felony DUI charge.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, a 2013 Ford F-150 and a 2004 Nissan Titan pickup truck were driving south on Highway 441 near Sumter, while a motorcyclist riding a 2023 Honda was stopped in the median, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

The driver of the Ford was attempting to pass the Nissan and struck the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, whom the Sumter County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, who was the sole occupant, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Nissan was uninjured.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the Ford driver has been charged with a felony DUI resulting in death.

The SC Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

In 2024, there have been at least 210 traffic fatalities, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.