SC man sentenced to prison for possession of child sexual abuse images, DOJ says

A South Carolina man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for possession of child sexual abuse materials, the United States Department of Justice announced.

David Elliot Paulsen, 62, pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse materials, also known as child pornography.

In May 2023, Paulsen entered a residential re-entry center to complete the remaining time of his incarceration from a 2014 child pornography conviction, according to court evidence. The following July, he was found to be in possession of a contraband cell phone that had over 1,200 images and at least one video of child sexual abuse materials involving “prepubescent girls and the sexual abuse of toddlers,” officials said.

Paulsen had three prior federal convictions for possession of child sexual abuse materials, and one prior conviction for failing to register as a sex offender.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Anderson sentenced Paulsen to a lifetime of court-ordered supervision following his 14-year prison sentence.

The case was investigated by the FBI Columbia Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elle E. Klein prosecuted the case.