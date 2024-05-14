SC man plummets 30 feet and dies after losing control of vehicle on I-26, police say

A South Carolina man was killed over the weekend when he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 26 and fell 30 feet, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 48-year-old Charleston resident Quincy Poaches died in the May 11 crash, according to a news release from police.

At about 5:30 p.m., Poaches was riding on the Hugh Leatherman Terminal ramp onto the eastbound lanes of I-26 when he lost control of the motorcycle, according to the release.

Both Poaches and the motorcycle fell from the overpass, police said.

Poaches died at the scene, according to the release.

Police said no charges have been filed, but the collision continues to be investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 843-965-4084.

This was one of at least five deadly wrecks over the weekend in South Carolina that involved a motorcycle.

Through Sunday, 318 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, and 36 involved motorcycles, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, and 124 of them were riding motorcycles, DPS reported.

At least 22 people have died in Charleston County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 75 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.