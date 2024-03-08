SC man pleads guilty to child sex assault and exploitation videos. He’s headed to prison

A South Carolina man who made sex videos with underage teens has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Seth Headley, 33, of Lancaster County, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of second-degree assault and battery, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office and court records.

Headley has been in custody since March 2023 when he was arrested by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The investigation showed Headley had videos and pictures of the underage victims in sexually explicit acts, prosecutors from the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Headley befriended one victim who had run away from home in North Carolina in 2021, then took the minor on trips to California and Florida, according to prosecutors. He gave the teen money in exchange for sex, prosecutors said.

When police searched Headley’s Lancaster County home in 2023, they found a second, younger victim living there, according to officials. Headley had sexually assaulted that child and made sex videos, prosecutors said.

Headley also was convicted of attacking a corrections officer with a pair of glasses at the Lancaster County jail while in custody, officials said.