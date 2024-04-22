SC man killed in crash after vehicle runs off road, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed over the weekend in a crash, according to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.

Herman Parker, a 72-year-old Camden resident, is the man who died in an accident, Coroner David West said Monday in a news release.

The single-vehicle crash happened Saturday at about noon, according to the release.

Parker was driving a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Tickle Hill Road in Camden, West said. Near the intersection with Black River Road, the motorcycle went into a curve and ran off the right side of the road, according to the release. That’s near Exit 98 on Interstate 20.

Parker, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, West said.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the motorcycle to veer off the road was not available, and there was no word if the crash remains under investigation.

Through Wednesday, 260 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people have died in Kershaw County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 11 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.